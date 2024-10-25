Premier League giants will be shook as Saudi Arabia prepare huge takeover offer

Saudi Arabia want a Liverpool or Chelsea takeover. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

When Fenway Sports Group took over the running of Liverpool, they wouldn’t have countenanced a takeover bid from Saudi Arabia, but it would appear to be on the cards.

The Reds, currently on a record-breaking run under Arne Slot, are sat proudly at the top of the Premier League and clearly represent an attractive proposition for the Middle Eastern state.

Saudi Arabia are eyeing Liverpool or Chelsea investment

Statista note that Liverpool have an enterprise value of 4.2 billion euros, though any entity wanting to mount an aggressive takeover or otherwise at the club would surely need to pay well in excess of that amount.

Given that the Saudi Public Investment Fund are thought to have $925bn worth of assets (Reuters), a purchase of Liverpool would clearly be small change to them.

A report from The Independent also notes that PIF are eyeing Chelsea as another potential buy, and a controlling investment in either the West Londoners or Liverpool would surely mean they would need to give up their controlling stake in Newcastle.

It’s understood that the purchase of the Magpies and the lack of success on the pitch hasn’t created as many positive headlines as the Saudis would like in their region, and the ultimate aim must therefore be to grab one of English football’s big fish.

Behdad Eghbali, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital won’t be any pushovers when it comes to negotiations for the Blues, if things get that far, so the Saudis may consider that Liverpool, a storied name in world football, are a more achievable aim at this point in time.

Further, their history and future ambition would appear to better align with the route which PIF are looking to go down.

Whether this news could potentially stop Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving for Real Madrid isn’t clear, but it would certainly give the England international some food for thought.