“I wouldn’t be surprised” – Insider tips Liverpool to make a move for England international

According to former Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham scout Mick Brown, Liverpool are expected to make a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The England international has attracted attention from some of the biggest clubs in England.

He was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United in the summer transfer window but a move failed to materialise for the 24-year-old centre-back.

He is expected to move away from Selhurst Park in the near future after impressive performances for his club and particularly for England at Euro 2024.

With Virgil Van Dijk’s future up in the air, Brown expects Liverpool to make a move for the talented defender to bring him to Anfield.

“He’s in the England team as their first-choice centre-back,” he told Football Insider.

“That always carries a certain premium, but which top clubs are looking for a centre-back?

“Liverpool are, from what I’ve heard, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see them make a move next summer.

“With the Van Dijk situation there as well, they’re looking at Guehi as a potential replacement.

“If he doesn’t sign a new contract there, they’ll be in desperate need of a top player there and I think Guehi definitely fits that bill.”

At the end of the season, Guehi will have just one year remaining on his contract at the club which means Palace will not be able to demand a huge fee for the defender.

With Van Dijk entering the final year of his contract at the club this season, signing a new defender might become Liverpool’s priority next year.

Marc Guehi would be the perfect signing for Liverpool

Guehi would be the ideal candidate to either replace the Dutch centre-back or become his partner in the Liverpool team if Van Dijk extends his contract.

The Palace defender would add quality in the Liverpool defense, even though they have been brilliant defensively this season under Arne Slot.

The Merseyside club have only conceded three goals in eight Premier League matches this season.

Newcastle United made a £70million move for the English defender in the summer but their move was rejected by the South London club.

Palace will not be able to demand the same figure next year for Guehi which means he could be available in a cut-price deal.