Liverpool plot stunning swoop of 25-year-old player to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are planning to make a move for Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds are preparing for life without Alexander-Arnold, who could leave the club after entering the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the Liverpool star and despite the club feeling that the player will prioritise signing a new deal at the club, they are preparing for the worst case scenario.

Celta defender Mingueza is a product of the famous Barcelona academy La Masia. He made his debut for Barca back in 2020 but after failing to secure his place in the team, he was allowed to leave Camp Nou in 2022.

His move to Celta has revived his career and he has started the new season in fine form, showing his defensive as well as attacking abilities for the La Liga club.

Mingueza has impressed this season, scoring twice and registering five assists in eight La Liga appearances.

The 25-year-old is contracted with Celta until 2026 and has a £17 million release clause, making him a financially accessible option for the Merseyside club.

The tall Spanish player is a good ball playing defender and he would be ideally suited to Arne Slot’s style of football.

Not only is he good with his feet but also good in the air and his ability to play as a right-back as well as a centre-back would add depth and versatility to the Liverpool squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has still not decided his future

Slot would prefer having someone like Mingueza in his team but it all depends on the future of Alexander-Arnold.

Along with the Liverpool right-back, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk have also entered the final year of their contract at Anfield and the club is working towards keeping their best players at the club.

All three of them have been crucial in taking Liverpool to the top of the league this season.