‘Amazing’ Liverpool defender now injured until 2025 ‘for sure’; manager says it ‘doesn’t look good’

One of Liverpool’s rising stars, Luke Chambers, has seen his loan spell to Wigan Athletic curtailed after he suffered a devastating back injury.

The 20-year-old left-back faces a sustained period on the sidelines and that’s not good news for the Latics, the Reds or England, given that Chambers was forced to pull out of some recent U20 games with the national side.

Where back problems are concerned, it’s obvious why no risks can be taken, and that means the immediate future doesn’t look at all bright for the defender.

Luke Chambers out for “months” after huge injury blow

“Luke has a back injury and it doesn’t look too good a prognosis,” Wigan boss, Shaun Maloney, noted, in quotes obtained by Wigan Today.

“We got that news yesterday [Tuesday], he’s going to be out for a fair period of time. You’re not going to see him back on the field for quite a while.

“[…] It’s not weeks, it will be months – into the new year for sure.

“He won’t need an operation, but he will go back to Liverpool tomorrow [Wednesday], they’ll take over his rehab. The specialists will get involved and they’ll take that over…it’s a real shame for him.”

It’s possible that this exact scenario was always on the cards for Chambers, however, as Maloney also noted that; “I think there’s a bit of history behind it, over the last two or three years… it’s not something that’s just happened, or an impact injury.”

It’s the bitterest of blows, particularly when you consider that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, a full-back of world renown himself, labelled the youngster as “amazing” during a Europa League performance last season (TNT Sports).

All he can do now is work hard and hope to be able to get back to his previous level, though it’s clear it will be a long and hard road ahead.