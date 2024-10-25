(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United appear to have resigned themselves to losing Christian Eriksen at the end of the season.

The Denmark international’s current terms are due to expire in June 2025. The player and club are not thought to be holding talks over extending this deadline.

??? No contacts ongoing now between Man United board and Christian Eriksen over new deal. Current contract expires in June 2025 and it’s likely for Eriksen to leave the club as free agent. pic.twitter.com/kpcoaSMUkU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2024

The 32-year-old midfielder in Thursday’s Europa League encounter with Fenerbahce, taking his total tally for the campaign to seven goal contributions in 10 appearances.

What do the stats say about Christian Eriksen?

Bearing in mind that the former Bournemouth star has played 699 minutes of action, he’s currently averaging a goal or assist every 99.85 minutes.

Notably, the Red Devils have yet to lose a game the ‘incredible’ Eriksen (as described by Michael Dawson for Sky Sports) started. Plus, there’s further statistical evidence to suggest Erik ten Hag should be pushing to keep the footballer at Old Trafford.

Football analyst @StatmanDave noted on X that the No.14 has been Manchester United’s most creative star (across all competitions) by some distance.

Only Amad Diallo (16) and Casemiro (15) come close to the Dane’s 25 chances created so far this season.

Most chances created for Manchester United across all competitions this season: 25 — Christian Eriksen ?

16 — Amad ?

15 — Casemiro ? Rolling back the years. ? pic.twitter.com/17SQizYFUS — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 25, 2024

Should Manchester United offer Christian Eriksen a new contract?

Whilst the former Tottenham ace may already be past his peak in football, it’s hard to ignore the numbers that mark him out as United’s standout midfielder in 2024/25.

At 32 years of age, it’s reasonable that the club doesn’t wish to make the midfielder their flagship star for the foreseeable future.

In the last two seasons alone, the Middlefart-born star raised cause for concern after picking up two relatively serious injuries that kept him out of a combined 28 games.

Between the likes of Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo, however, Manchester United should, theoretically, be able to rotate their midfield options. This would then allow them to squeeze the last drops of excellence from their ageing technician.

Given that the Old Trafford-based outfit has already begun the search for replacements, it’s fair to assume they’ve closed themselves off to an eventuality that sees Eriksen remain in Manchester.