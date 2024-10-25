Man United preparing to sack Erik ten Hag with Premier League boss on four-man list

Erik ten Hag is under pressure at Man United. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Man United are believed to be preparing to part ways with Erik ten Hag as the Premier League club’s hierarchy continues to sound out managers to replace the Dutch coach in the Old Trafford hot seat.

The 2024/25 campaign has been very underwhelming for the Manchester club as they currently sit 12th in the Premier League standings with three wins from eight, while the English giants are yet to win in Europe this season having drawn all three of their Europa League contests.

Man United are unbeaten in their last four matches, but Ten Hag’s team have emerged victorious from just one of those games, which has led Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS team to seek out new managers should they decide to part ways with their current boss.

According to The Mirror, the United board have made enquiries about potential successors to take over from Ten Hag and a four-man list has been drawn up.

Former Barcelona boss Xavi, Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim, ex-Borussia Dortmund man Edin Terzic and Brentford’s Thomas Frank are all high on the Old Trafford target list.

Should results continue to go the way they have been over the last two months at Old Trafford, one of these coaches could find themselves in charge of the biggest club in England soon.

Man United need to move on from Erik ten Hag

Man United need to make the decision to move on from Ten Hag fast as there is still time to save the Manchester club’s season. Results have been poor under the Dutch coach’s watch throughout last season and into the current term and there are no signs of things getting better.

The job is simply too big for the 54-year-old and the international break was the time to make a switch.

The November international period could be the opportunity the Man United hierarchy have been waiting for and if they can lure Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim to Old Trafford, that would be huge, as the Portuguese coach is tipped to be the man to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.