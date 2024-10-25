Joshua Zirkee has been labelled the 'new Sancho' at Man United. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jadon Sancho didn’t enjoy the best of times under Erik ten Hag at Man United, and now a player that’s been labelled as the ‘new Sancho’ is set to move on.

If there’s one thing that Erik ten Hag has done of late is make decisions that have baffled his first-team squad.

The Dutchman is often his own worst enemy, and it isn’t just a lack of positive results that is putting him under pressure.

Man United’s ‘new Jadon Sancho’ set for January loan move

His eye for spotting talent appears to be way off, with Joshua Zirkzee the latest in a long line of ten Hag flops to be plying his trade at Old Trafford.

As transfermarkt note, the striker has only scored one Premier League goal – on the opening day of the season against Fulham – and one Europa League goal in 12 United appearances.

Not only that, his movement off the ball is poor and he hasn’t really come close to adding to his tally.

It mirrors the form that Rasmus Hojlund has displayed for much of his own United career, and with players like Marcus Rashford not able to rediscover form under ten Hag, things aren’t looking great for the Red Devils.

Indeed, they’ve only scored a total of seven goals in the current Premier League season, which is the worst in the top-flight save for three of the bottom four clubs.

Tuttosport have labelled Zirkzee as the new Sancho, given that things just haven’t worked out for him since he left Bologna.

The Italian outlet have also linked the 23-year-old with an immediate loan move back to Italy, where they indicate that Juventus would provide him with a temporary new home, given that it’s believed that United wouldn’t be interested in a permanent move at this stage.