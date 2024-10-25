Report: Man United identify their next two signings with club ready to make a move

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

According to GiveMeSport, Manchester United are keen on adding more midfielders to their squad next year.

Despite completing the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window, the Red Devils have made plans to make two signings, with one of the players expected to be signed in January while the other one to arrive at the club in the summer next year.

The club have decided to refresh their squad and add more youth to the team but that will be bad news for both Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

Both of them are 32-years-old and face an uncertain future at Man United. Despite being a starter at the moment, Eriksen is likely to leave the club soon while Casemiro is also someone who has no future at the club.

The Brazilian midfielder’s performances have shown that his time at the top level is up and he needs a move away from Old Trafford. His experience and presence will be missed in the Man United midfield though, but they are ready to replace him with a new arrival.

Erik ten Hag was backed heavily by the club in the summer transfer window and the club have plans to invest more in the squad, no matter who their manager is moving forward.

It shows the ambition of INEOS, the co-owners of Man United who are lead by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The club’s performances and league position this season shows that they are struggling a lot and they need better quality all around in their squad.

Ugarte is still waiting to cement his place in the staring line up and in the next coming weeks, Ten Hag is expected to move swiftly to integrate the Uruguayan midfielder to his team.

Man United have identified their transfer targets

The report has mentioned that the Red Devils are monitoring Morten Frendrup, Morten Hjulmand, Sverre Nypan, Richard Rios and Chris Rigg.

All those players represent what the club is looking for and that is talent and youth.

Atalanta’s Ederson, Javi Guerra from Valencia and PSV Eindhoven’s Joey Veerman all also a part of the midfield wish list at Old Trafford.

It all makes one thing clear that the Premier League giants are desperate to revamp their midfield and add more options next year.