€60m Man United star has made “step forward” with Erik ten Hag ready to play him more often

Erik ten Hag is happy with Manuel Ugarte. (Pictures by Sky Sports)

Man United earned a 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday night and one man who impressed Erik ten Hag during the clash was summer signing Manuel Ugarte.

The Dutch coach was in the market for a new central midfielder throughout the latest transfer window and had earmarked the Uruguayan as his top target.

Man United would successfully sign the 23-year-old towards the end of the window as part of a €60m deal with Paris Saint-Germain but it has taken some time for the midfielder to get to grips with the Premier League.

An underwhelming display in United’s 3-0 defeat against Tottenham saw Ugarte come under scrutiny and he has found it difficult to get regular minutes in the team since, only playing 90 minutes twice, one of which came against Fenerbahce on Thursday night.

The Uruguay international was brilliant in Turkey as he won the ball back in the build-up to the Red Devils’ goal and later on in the half, produced a goal-saving block on Dusan Tadic.

Erik ten Hag was very impressed with the performance of his new signing and speaking to the press, it sounds like the Man United boss is ready to play him from the start more often.

Erik ten Hag believes Manuel Ugarte has taken a “step forward” at Man United

Speaking to the press in the aftermath of the Fenerbahce clash, Ten Hag was full of praise for Ugarte and admitted that his performance was something to build on going forward.

“I think today is a step forward, so I’m really pleased with his performance, and from here on he has to build on,” the Dutch coach stated via Sky Sports. “You have to integrate him. He came late in the window and then we had to integrate him during the competitions, and that takes time.

“We have to stay patient but, as you see, if the quality in that position is not right it’s very difficult for a team to control games, and then I don’t even speak about dominating games.

“So, that [No 6] position needs one who brings the quality all the time, and we have to integrate him now in this team.

“As I said, I’m pleased with his performance today and from here on he can build up.”