(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has revealed he is considering starting Arsenal wonderkids Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly against Liverpool.

The Gunners host the Reds in a key clash in the Premier League title race on Sunday.

Arsenal are looking to make amends for their shock 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth last Sunday and began that process with a 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Lewis-Skelly came off the bench to replace the injured Riccardo Calafiori in that match and looked composed with a 100% pass completion rate and 15 touches of the ball in 18 minutes.

Nwaneri was an unused substitute against Shakhtar but already has four appearances and two goals to his name for the Gunners this season.

Mikel Arteta could show faith in Arsenal youth vs Liverpool

Arsenal’s clash with a rampant Liverpool team couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Arteta is currently dealing with injuries to the likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, while William Saliba is suspended. What’s more, Calafiori is now a major doubt alongside Jurrien Timber.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see Arteta asked if Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly could get a surprise start against Arne Slot’s side.

The Spaniard would have no problem calling on his young talents in such a big game if required.

“They are there. They are in contention,” said Arteta (via Football.London). “They always give us the option and the possibility to start the game. Myles came on the other night and he did really well. Ethan the same. They are first-team players. They are with us and we treat them and value them the same way as any other player.”

Asked if Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly could be ‘no fear’ options given their youth, Arteta continued: “Yes, for sure, that is something, that they don’t feel much — especially those two — and that is something really positive.

“It brings the crowd together as well, it creates energy in the team, that’s something really good. It is about throwing them in the best moment with the right players around them, which is something really important as well.”