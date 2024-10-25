“That’s a different question” – Mikel Arteta hands Liverpool big boost when asked key question by press

Mikel Arteta is worried about Bukayo Saka. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has handed Liverpool a big boost ahead of the two sides meeting in the Premier League on Sunday as the Spanish coach sounded worried about the fitness of Bukayo Saka during his press conference on Friday.

The winger has not been available for selection since picking up an injury with England during the international break. The Gunners were hoping to have the 23-year-old back for this weekend’s clash with Liverpool but their manager sounded unsure when talking to the press ahead of Sunday’s game.

“He has done a bit of training on the grass,” Arteta said about Saka on Friday via Sky Sports.

“How far we can get him to Sunday, that’s a different question. We have another day, which is a good thing.”

Arsenal will be without the suspended William Saliba for the visit of Liverpool, while Martin Odegaard is still injured after missing several weeks of action.

In addition to Saka, there are concerns over Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber’s availability as the North London club tries to push through this current period without dropping too many points in the title race.

A defeat against Liverpool on Sunday could be very damaging as it would see Arsenal slip seven points behind Arne Slot’s team, which is always hard to make up.

How big a miss will Bukayo Saka be for Arsenal?

Saka is a major part of what Arteta is doing at Arsenal and that is evident in his numbers this season as the Englishman has provided three goals and seven assists across 10 games in all competitions.

The English winger is very dangerous going forward and will certainly cause Andy Robertson problems should he feature on Sunday. Defensively the 23-year-old is also key as he has a great understanding with Ben White on the Gunners’ right side and his absence has affected the defender in recent games.

Arsenal fans are hoping to see Saka start at the Emirates this weekend and if he does, their chances of victory increase dramatically.