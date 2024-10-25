Mikel Arteta praises Liverpool manager Arne Slot. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is preparing his team to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday and he was full of praise for Arne Slot.

The Gunners will be up against the league leaders who have made an impressive start to the season under Dutch manager Arne Slot.

Not only are they top of the Premier League but they have also managed to win all three games in the Champions League this season.

Having conceded just three goals in eight Premier League matches this season, Liverpool’s form and quality this season have shown how much of a difference Slot has made to the team that finished behind Arsenal last season.

As quoted by Rousing the Kop, the Arsenal manager was full of praise for the Merseyside club and how they have developed under Slot this season.

“Very good. Obviously they are in a really good moment, in a great run and you can see the touch that he [Slot] has given to a team that was already very strong but you can see his fingerprints on that team,” said the Arsenal manager.”

When asked about one Liverpool quality that makes them special, the Spaniard said:

“It’s a team that for nine years has been competing at the highest level in every competition.

“So, they know how to compete, how to threaten you when the ball is really far, when the ball is in the outside unit especially. They have individual quality to damage you, they are good on set pieces.



“It’s a team that for nine years consistently has been there. That means that they are really good at everything that they do.”

Liverpool have managed to win 11 matches this season out of the 12 they have played so far which shows how much they have improved from last season.

It remains to be seen if they will be up there come the end of the season and challenge Manchester City and Arsenal for the league title but the early signs under Slot are encouraging.

Arne Slot has turned around Liverpool’s fortunes

When Jurgen Klopp left the club at the end of last season, Liverpool fans were not expecting such a brilliant start to their season but Slot has surprised them as much as he has surprised other fans and the media.

A win against Arsenal on Sunday will take Liverpool seven points ahead of the Gunners.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are dealing with injury issues ahead of the big match.

Alisson and Diogo Jota are out for the Reds while Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber are doubtful for the Gunners with Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori confirmed out of the big match.