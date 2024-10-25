Newcastle beat Real Madrid & Bayern Munich to wonderkid compared to Steven Gerrard

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have beaten a host of European giants to the signing of Georgian wonderkid Vakhtang Salia, according to reports.

Still only 17 years old, Salia has already played 31 times for Dinamo Tbilisi’s senior time, scoring six times, including finding the net Uefa Conference League qualifier against Mornar Bar this season.

The teenage striker is one of his nation’s most highly-rated youngsters and was named this month in The Guardian’s Next Generation list of top players born in 2007.

“Despite Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Georges Mikautadze and Giorgi Mamardashvili being in their early 20s, Salia has been hailed by some as the future of Georgian football, and not without reason,” Scout and Eastern European football expert Artur Petrosyan wrote.

Making a stunning comparison to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, he added: “He possesses all the qualities of a top attacking player – he is technically gifted, has explosive acceleration and a sharp eye for goal.

“But perhaps even more impressive is his vision. His Steven Gerrard-like long-range passing, combined with his ability to deliver crosses and through balls, makes him an outstanding team player – a quality that stands out at his age. Has been deployed as a winger or false 9 by his club, and as a No 10 on his debut for Georgia Under-21s at the age of 16 this summer.”

Newcastle win the race for Vakhtang Salia

Given Petrosyan’s appraisal, it’s little wonder that Salia is attracting so much attention.

However, it seems that Newcastle have won the race to sign this teenage prodigy.

According to HITC, the Magpies have seen off competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to secure Salia’s signature.

Napoli were also understood to be tracking Salia, who will join Newcastle in August 2015 when he turns 18 years old.

Until then, he will continue to clock up senior minutes for Dinamo Tbilisi, gaining invaluable experience ahead of his adventure into English football.

Manchester City and Arsenal have also been linked with Salia in the past, further highlighting how well Newcastle have done to bring the teenager on board.