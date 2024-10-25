“We are Chelsea” – Blues fans will love to hear how Enzo Maresca is “transforming” their club

New Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Chelsea are a team transformed under the guidance of their new boss Enzo Maresca as the West London club continues to prove people wrong with their performances this season.

The Blues have been a mess ever since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their £4.25m takeover of the club back in 2022, with several managers having been and gone at Stamford Bridge as the Americans took a scattergun approach to running the Premier League outfit.

The owners were criticised for allowing Mauricio Pochettino to leave at the end of last season as it looked like the Blues were getting their act together following an underwhelming campaign.

That resulted in Chelsea hiring Maresca as the new head coach at Stamford Bridge and that decision has brought great results so far as the West London outfit sit seventh in the Premier League standings with four wins from eight matches, whilst also winning all their games in the Europa Conference League and EFL Cup.

Many within the Italian’s squad at Stamford Bridge, and outside of it, have praised the former Leicester City boss for his work at Chelsea and the latest is summer signing, Pedro Neto.

Pedro Neto admits Chelsea are “transforming” into a team under Enzo Maresca

Neto became part of the current Chelsea squad this summer after completing the £54m switch from Wolves and has been impressed with what he has seen at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking about Maresca’s impact in West London, the winger has said via Fabrizio Romano: “The mentality we’re taking this season is to show we are Chelsea in every game.

“Not only in big games, we have to show ourselves in every game.

“The boys we have, we are transforming this team into a top team.”

This will be music to the ears of Chelsea fans, who will hope that their team continues on this trajectory for the remainder of the season.