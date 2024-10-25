(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) / (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin is facing a tough season, with limited playing time under the guidance of manager Ange Postecoglou.

Despite being a high-profile signing for Spurs, the Romanian has struggled to break into the starting lineup, with the formidable centre-back pairing of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven cementing their places in the team.

Speculation has arisen regarding Dragusin’s future at Spurs due to his lack of playing time, but his agent, Florian Manea, has dismissed rumours of any imminent transfer.

Manea clarified that no clubs have reached out to express interest in signing Dragusin, and the 22-year-old remains focused on fighting for his place in the Tottenham squad.

Manea acknowledged that no player enjoys being sidelined for extended periods, but he highlighted Dragusin’s commitment to proving himself at Spurs.

The agent however, refused to rule out a future move, stating that it’s too early to think about a potential transfer, hinting that a move would depend on how many games he plays this season.

Manea said (as quoted by Calcio Napoli 24):

“I haven’t spoken to anyone, and I don’t think Tottenham want to let him go. Radu is focused and wants to play his chances with Spurs. I’ve seen the news too, but – I repeat – I haven’t heard from anyone.

“We like that many teams are following him, but I also told the others who called me that – to date – we are not interested. No player is happy if he doesn’t play a lot, but he wants to fight for his place. We’ll see later how many games he plays, and we’ll evaluate, at this moment it’s premature to think about a transfer.”

Radu Dragusin: Time at Tottenham so far

Dragusin joined Tottenham from Genoa in January 2024 for a reported fee of £26 million, making him the most expensive Romanian footballer in history. The North London club very proudly beat Bayern Munich to his signature, signing him on a long-term deal that keeps him at the club until June 2030.

However, this season, the 22-year-old defender has managed only four appearances across all competitions, amounting to just 196 minutes of playing time.

He made a rare start against Qarabag in the Europa League but was sent off within the first 10 minutes, further limiting his opportunities.

While the agent has not closed the doors on a future move, for now, Dragusin will remain focused on his development and continue to fight for more minutes as Spurs compete on multiple fronts this season.