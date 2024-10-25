Rio Ferdinand picks his winner between Arsenal and Liverpool ahead of the big match

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Football pundit and former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has backed Liverpool to win against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners will host league leaders Liverpool who are flying high under the leadership of new manager Arne Slot.

In 12 games this season, Slot’s Liverpool have only lost once and that was a surprise defeat against Nottingham Forest in the league.

However, in all the other matches, they have completely outclassed their opponents and because of that, they are sitting comfortably at the top of the league ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Liverpool’s form has translated in the Champions League as well with the Reds winning all three matches so far.

Ferdinand feels that the Merseyside club have the momentum to beat Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side who are currently struggling with injury issues and the former defender shared his views during TNT Sport’s coverage of the Champions League.

He explained: “I think on form, momentum, I would say 100 per cent Liverpool. I think they’re the team you look at and think they’re in a better position.

“In terms of injuries, Arsenal seem decimated in that sense and they haven’t got the momentum at the moment. So, they’re not firing on all cylinders, they’re not the Arsenal of last season at the moment.

“I think the tide has turned a bit right now. We’re only a few games into the season but right now, here, I’d say Liverpool would be the favourite.”

Arsenal are facing injury issues for the Liverpool match

The Gunners are facing injury concerns with some key players expected to miss the big match against Liverpool.

Bukayo Saka is the likeliest to return and start the match but his status is still not fully known.

Martin Odegaard, the captain of the club, is out for sure while Riccardo Calafiori’s injury against Shakhtar Donetsk means he is going to miss the match against Slot’s side, although his injury is not as severe as first feared.

There are question marks over the availability of Jurrien Timber as well and the left-back position could be a cause of huge concern for the Gunners manager.

At the moment, not many fans would disagree with Ferdinand’s assessment but playing at home, Arteta’s team will have the support of their fans and they cannot be written off.