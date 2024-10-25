Roy Keane suggests Arne Slot has doubts about one key member of Liverpool line up

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) and (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Football pundit and former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has claimed that Liverpool manager does not trust Trent Alexander-Arnold defensively.

Keane aimed a sarcastic dig at the Liverpool defender after he was substituted late in the game against Chelsea at Anfield when the Reds were winning 2-1 against Enzo Maresca’s side.

Slot decided to take off Alexander-Arnold in the 81st minute against Chelsea and brought on Joe Gomez to hold the lead against the Blues and defend.

Keane feels it is a sign that the manager has no faith in the defender and when the difficult situation comes, the manager chooses not to use the player.

Speaking on The Overlap, Keane talked about the Liverpool star in typical fashion.

‘Trent – everyone thought he was brilliant defensively but the manager took him off with ten minutes to go,’ Keane told The Overlap.

‘Brilliant, isn’t it? But anyway, that’s not the point. Ten minutes to go, you’re 2-1 and you take him off – that’s a great message. We really trust you defensively.’

Alexander-Arnold managed to keep Jadon Sancho quiet and it resulted in the Chelsea winger getting substituted at halftime.

The Liverpool right-back is often criticised for his defensive ability but this season he has shown under Slot that he can be equally important on both ends of the pitch.

Trent Alexander-Arnold receives unfair criticism on his defensive ability

The Merseyside club have conceded just three goals in the Premier League all season and Alexander-Arnold has been the starter for them. This should give Keane enough evidence that the manager trusts the player and he has proven his talent in the defensive position as well.

Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move away from Liverpool with Real Madrid showing interest in the defender’s services.

The Reds cannot afford to lose the player, particularly as a free agent as the boyhood Liverpool fan has entered the final year of his contract at the club.

In case the defenders decides to leave, Liverpool have identified potential replacements of the player in the market.