Tottenham ace compared to Neymar is praised as “outstanding” and having a “real impact” this season

Although he’s only 17 years of age, Tottenham Hotspur youngster, Mikey Moore, has been praised by Ange Postecoglou and told he’s made a “real impact” this season.

The Australian once described the talented teen as “outstanding,” and Moore’s team-mate, James Maddison, has gone even further and compared him to world class Brazilian ace, Neymar, per The Independent.

Mikey Moore has made a “real impact” at Spurs says Postecoglou

Of course, talent without hard work is nothing, but Spurs fans can rest assured that Moore is putting in the hours behind the scenes.

Another recent performance has left everyone purring, and in his pre-match press conference for the Crystal Palace game, Postecoglou once again sung the youngster’s praises.

"I think he's ready to start a Premier League game" Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou says 17-year-old Mikey Moore has made a 'real impact'

“I think he’s ready to start any game,” the manager said to the gathered media when asked if Moore is ready to start a Premier League match.

“[…] For us what we want to do is to continue to develop Mikey in the right way and give him the platform to keep improving.

“So far, whatever we’ve asked of him he’s made a real impact.”

Moore’s quick adaptation to life in the English top-flight clearly bodes well for the North Londoners, though Postecoglou would probably be the first person to rein in any expectations.

Strength is a key issue for any young player to develop alongside their footballing skills, and ensuring that Moore can withstand the heat of battle will be as important to the club as anything else.

Tottenham go into the London derby this weekend four points off of the Champions League spots and eight away from leaders Liverpool, who will aim to continue their remarkable run under Arne Slot against Spurs’ North London rivals, Arsenal.

Palace are still without a win after eight games, and having to deal with a confident Mikey Moore and some of his team-mates who are playing near the top of their game already will give Oliver Glasner sleepless nights.