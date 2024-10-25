Jose Mourinho to West Ham? Pundit admits Hammers are “only team” that can get him

Jose Mourinho to West Ham? (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho caused a stir in the aftermath of Fenerbahce’s 1-1 draw with Man United on Thursday night as the legendary coach admitted that it would be best for him to leave Turkey and join a club in England that doesn’t compete in Europe.

The former Chelsea boss was sent off during the clash for protesting a non-penalty call and it is not the first time he has found himself in trouble with European officials recently.

Following the 2023 Europa League final, Mourinho received a four-match ban from UEFA for confronting English referee Anthony Taylor in a car park after his Roma team were defeated by Sevilla on penalties.

Finishing off his press conference on Thursday night, Mourinho suggested that he would be open to a return to England as he is finished competing in UEFA competitions and could instead go to a club that is battling relegation.

“The best thing I have to do is when I leave Fenerbahce, I go to a club that doesn’t play in Uefa competition,” the 61-year-old said via The Independent. “So a club at the bottom in England who needs a coach in two years, I’m ready to go.”

Debating these comments, talkSPORT pundits Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara believe West Ham are the only club that could lure the Mourinho back to the Premier League.

Julen Lopetegui took over as the new West Ham manager at the start of the current campaign and things have not started well for the Spanish coach. The Hammers currently sit 15th in the Premier League with two wins from eight and have also been dumped out of the EFL Cup.

Should things not improve over the coming weeks, the London club are likely to part ways with the former Wolves boss and that could provide an opportunity for Mourinho.

TalkSPORT pundits Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara believe that West Ham are the only club that could lure the Fenerbahce boss back to England due to the infrastructure at the Premier League outfit.

“He might win West Ham something, he might win them a League Cup, but you know what, he will leave the club under a cloud. That’s how he always leaves clubs,” Cundy said on talkSPORT.

His Sports Bar co-host O’Hara agreed by saying: “There’s only one team that really can get him that aren’t in Europe. It’s West Ham. West Ham, just because of the stadium, because of the club.

Cundy continued: “He’s not going to go to [Crystal] Palace. Wolves, Southampton, Ipswich don’t need him, Everton. No. It feels like West Ham. All I can think of is West Ham right now.”