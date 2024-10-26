Arsenal want Newcastle's Alexander Isak, who has become disgruntled by life on Tyneside. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Arsenal have been on the lookout for a quality striker that lives for scoring goals, and reports now suggest there’s a ‘very high’ chance that long-time Gunners target, Alexander Isak, could leave Newcastle at the end of the season.

There are a number of front men that Arsenal have been keeping an eye on of late, including Lille’s excellent Jonathan David, and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal hoping to land ‘dream target’ Isak

It’s not clear at this stage how expensive either player – or any others they’re potentially looking at – would cost, but if the North Londoners truly want to overhaul Man City at the top of the Premier League table, then they need to be looking beyond the financial outlay and more to what any front man will bring them in terms of goals, assists and general all-round excellence.

Isak, for example, has always scored goals as his 118 (plus 25 assists) in 289 games (transfermartkt) would attest.

"We of course love him, desperate for him to stay at Newcastle for many years" ? Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak ?? pic.twitter.com/GTXRoxJKlm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 25, 2024

Newcastle would be loathe to lose the Swede, as Eddie Howe noted in his pre-match press conference before the Chelsea game.

However, Financial Fair Play considerations could mean that no matter how much the Magpies want Isak to stay, he still may need to be sold.

That could let in the Gunners, and TeamTalk quote sources as saying that there’s a ‘very high’ chance of Arsenal landing what they consider to be their ‘dream target.’

Any deal is likely to cost them in excess of £100m too.

Losing one of their best players will be a gut punch for Newcastle, and that would be made worse if he ends up going to a direct rival.

The report also adds that the striker is becoming unsettled on Tyneside because of the direction that the club appear to be going in.

Newcastle seem as far away as ever from landing a trophy at present, and even without any European football this season, they’re still lagging behind the likes of Arsenal.