Hope spreading inside Arsenal over summer deal for prolific 24-year-old striker

Despite Kai Havertz’s good start to the season, Arsenal are expected to prioritise signing a new striker at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta also has Gabriel Jesus among his options, but the Brazilian has struggled for consistency since his transfer from Manchester City two-and-a-half years ago.

With Jesus failing to score so far this season, despite making 10 appearances across all competitions, emphasis is being placed on bringing in a guaranteed goalscorer.

Dusan Vlahovic gives Arsenal hope over summer transfer

And the name at the top of Arteta’s summer wishlist is Juventus and Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic.

The Gunners have been tracking the 6′ 2″ Serb for several years and even came close to signing him in 2021. Despite turning down the chance to play at the Emirates three years ago, Vlahovic is now primed to make the switch in the upcoming summer window.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, there is ‘a growing feeling’ the striker ‘could now be open to the move’.

Vlahovic’s contract with Juventus expires in 18 months so failure to offload next year would see the Old Lady possibly lose out on a significant transfer fee.

Netting seven goals in all competitions, the commanding Serbia international has enjoyed an excellent start to the season.

Arsenal’s attention to his form will only increase with Juventus now forced to decide between offering their number nine a new deal, or sanctioning what could be one of the club’s highest sales.