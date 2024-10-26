(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The agent of Jhon Duran says internal conversations have taken place regarding his behaviour.

Duran is enjoying an incredible season, netting seven goals across all competitions, despite only starting in two of his 13 appearances — and none in the Premier League.

However, there have been some disciplinary issues regarding Duran, who is understood to have been left out of the starting line-up for a recent Colombia match due to an instance of misconduct.

More recently, Duran reacted badly to being substituted off straight after scoring against Bologna in the Champions League after being given a rare start.

Jhon Durán went through ALL the emotions after coming off ? pic.twitter.com/2vhC4gnRJh — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2024

Jhon Duran’s agent speaks out about disciplinary issues

Duran’s form has seen him linked with numerous high-profile moves, including to Premier League title contenders Arsenal, who are in desperate need of a goalscoring No.9.

While not yet at a point where they’re disrupting his form or the team, Duran’s outbursts will be of concern to Aston Villa boss Unai Emery.

Should the situation deteriorate, the Spaniard may eventually feel like it is easier to let Duran go rather than have to walk on eggshells around his own squad.

But for now, the issue is being handled internally and is nothing to worry about, according to Duran’s agent, Jonathan Herrera.

“He is very happy and pleased to be able to contribute to the team, they have welcomed him very well and he has been adapting to all his teammates,” he said (via Sport Witness).

“Jhon is a winning, ambitious footballer who always wants to give more, especially in games that are very important. He is aware of what happened, he knows that, in the end, there are moments of fever, because the players are very revolutionized in the middle of the game, but it is something normal.

“This happens to the vast majority of footballers when they are very involved in the game and the time comes to leave. They may get upset, but it is momentary. We handle it internally and talk about it. He wanted to play more, we all do, but they are the coach’s decisions. Jhon, in the end, was very calm, but he is a very ambitious player with great character.”