Chelsea ready to battle Man United for ‘unbelievable’ ace with ‘10% chance’ of staying at current club

Chelsea want to beat Man United to Alphonso Davies. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

When some of the best players in the world become available, both Chelsea and Man United will want to be in the conversation, and with Alphonso Davies seemingly not interested in extending his stay at Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, there are cogent reasons why both could be set to challenge for his services.

It’s known that the left-back has become a concrete target for United, no doubt because of Luke Shaw’s ongoing form and fitness concerns.

Man United and Chelsea want Alphonso Davies

Chelsea have Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell as current first-team left-backs, though there’s an expectation the latter will be sold at the earliest opportunity.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via the MiaSanMia X account), there’s little chance of Davies staying at Bayern too.

Bayern are not advancing at all regarding a new deal for Alphonso Davies. The feeling of all sources involved is that Davies will leave Bayern as a free agent. It will take a 'miracle' from Bayern to change the situation. The situation between Bayern and Davies at the moment is… pic.twitter.com/orVfEzoMUb — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 24, 2024

‘Bayern are not advancing at all regarding a new deal for Alphonso Davies,’ he is quoted as saying.

‘The feeling of all sources involved is that Davies will leave Bayern as a free agent. It will take a ‘miracle’ from Bayern to change the situation.

‘The situation between Bayern and Davies at the moment is really tense and complicated. Sources say there’s no more than a 10% chance for the player to stay.’

Davies’ wonderful performance against Barcelona during their 8-2 Champions League victory had colleague, Joshua Kimmich, describing one moment as “unbelievable” (Bundesliga.com), and though he hasn’t grabbed the headlines perhaps as much as he’d like of late, Real Madrid are another club to show their hand alongside Chelsea (Daily Express), so Davies has to be doing something right.

Sky Germany detail Man United’s enquiry for the player, and with Davies being able to speak with interested parties from January, there’s every chance that the club willing to offer him the most attractive financial package will become his new employers.

Given that both Premier League sides are in their infancy in terms of a new project, with Erik ten Hag perhaps even being replaced at Old Trafford if results don’t improve, Davies has a tough decision to make come January.