Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal keen on Antonio Silva and Tomas Araujo.

Chelsea are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signings of Antonio Silva and Tomas Araujo.

According to Fichajes, they are preparing a significant offer to sign the two players in the region of €100 million (£83m). The Chelsea hierarchy is looking to improve their defensive unit, and they believe that the two young defenders could form the spine of the defensive unit for the foreseeable future.

They are unhappy with the performances of Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile.

Meanwhile, the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have shown interest in the two players as well, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can win the race for their signature.

Antonio Silva has established himself as a key player for Benfica and he is already a part of the Portuguese national team. The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young defensive talents in European football and he could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. Chelsea need to invest in elite young talents like him if they want to build a formidable squad for the future.

The defender has the quality to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for Chelsea in the long term. Similarly, Araujo is highly rated at the club as well and he will look to make his mark in English football if the transfer goes through.

Arsenal and Man United keen on duo

Meanwhile, Arsenal could use more defensive depth as well, and it is no surprise that they are looking at some of the best young defenders in European football. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the two Benfica players. They will have to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well they cannot afford to overspend on central defenders.

Manchester United will need to find a quality long-term replacement for Harry Maguire and the likes of Silva and Araujo would be quality additions. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils decide to come forward with an official proposal to sign the two players.