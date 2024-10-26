Pundit urges Mikel Arteta to find Arsenal’s ‘Phil Foden’ to solve one key issue

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Danny Murphy has dismissed calls that Arsenal have become a ‘boring’ team as ‘lazy’.

The Gunners are preparing to host title rivals Liverpool on Sunday, with the two sides separated by just four points in the table.

But for Arsenal, this crucial clash arguably comes at the worst time.

Liverpool are on an eight-game winning streak across all competitions and have tasted victory in 11 of their 12 matches overall this season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, lost 2-0 away at Bournemouth last weekend.

To make matters worse, William Saliba was sent off in that match and will serve a suspension on Sunday, while the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber are all either confirmed injured or are major doubts.

The Gunners have received a league-high three red cards this season and that, coupled with their injury problems, has seen them forced to adopt a defensive approach in multiple games this season.

However, according to Murphy, using this to label Arsenal ‘boring’ is pure laziness.

“No, it’s just a bit of lazy analysis from whoever is talking about that, they scored 91 goals last season, that was only beaten by Man City [96],” the former Liverpool midfielder responded when asked by talkSPORT co-host Jim White if Arsenal have become ‘functional’.

“They were free-flowing and scored loads of goals in loads of games and looked a really creative, good side.

“The last two games where there’s been a bit of lethargy, a bit of dullness if you like, they haven’t had Odegaard for a while who is their main creator.

“And Saka as well, whose goals and assists are always top [of the charts] for Arsenal, he’s been missing games.

“And you also have to factor in, the three games they’ve had the sendings offs, they’ve had to defend, they can’t be free-flowing and attacking.

“They’ll score plenty of goals and win lots of games, I’ve got no doubts about that, he [Arteta] hasn’t changed the style from last season, they’ve just had to adapt because certain games they’ve lost a man.”

Can Arsenal find their ‘Phil Foden’ to fill Saka/Odegaard void?

While Murphy has given a fierce defence of Mikel Arteta’s side, he does concede the Spaniard needs to find someone to step up in the absence of Saka and Odegaard.

He likened their absences to Manchester City missing Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, but having Phil Foden able to step his game up to fill the void.

“If you lose your two most creative players in the final third, you aren’t going to be as good,” Murphy continued.

“The reality is when Man City spent half a season without [Erling] Haaland and [Kevin] De Bruyne, they still win the league, and that’s what everybody else is competing with.

“Because when Haaland doesn’t play for three months, they still win every game, when De Bruyne is missing for half a season, they put Bernardo Silva in, [Ilkay] Gundogan in, [Phil] Foden in that position, whoever, and they keep producing.

“Foden became their main man last season because De Bruyne wasn’t there, Arsenal need someone to step up, and I’m not sure – if Odegaard and Saka are out for too long – then there might be a problem.”