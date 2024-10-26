Player Newcastle United sold for £35m set for first England call-up

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

Newcastle United endured a difficult summer transfer.

Not only did the Magpies fail to sign any exciting new additions, but they were also forced to offload two promising stars to comply with the Premier League’s rules on Profit and Sustainability (PSR).

Yankuba Minteh moved to Brighton and Hove Albion in a deal worth £30 million with Elliot Anderson joining Nottingham Forest for £35 million (Sky Sports).

The pair are thriving at their new clubs with Anderson’s performances under Nuno Espirito Santo, which have included two assists in eight starts, catching the English FA’s attention.

Elliot Anderson set for senior England call-up

And following what has been an impressive start to life at the City Ground, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Anderson; a former Newcastle United academy graduate, is in line to receive his first-ever England call-up.

Despite representing Scotland at under-16, 17, 18 and 21 level, Anderson, who was born in Whitley Bay in 2002, has pledged his allegiance to the Three Lions.

With the FA pleasantly surprised by the start Anderson has made to the new season, the 21-year-old is tipped to be named in Lee Carsley’s final Nations League squad next month before he hands control over to Thomas Tuchel.

England will travel to play Greece on 14th November before hosting Ireland at Wembley Stadium three days later.