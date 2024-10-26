Aston Villa dealt blow in pursuit of Barcelona star as Atletico Madrid optimistic over shock transfer

Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images.

Barcelona could be open to selling Ferran Torres to one of their La Liga rivals.

The 24-year-old forward has struggled to become a regular in Barcelona’s system, and after three years of inconsistent performances, could finally be heading for a new challenge.

The Spain international has just two-and-a-half years left on his contract, so this summer will be one of Barcelona’s last chances to sell him and recoup a large portion of the £55 million they paid Manchester City in 2022.

Atletico Madrid plotting surprise Ferran Torres transfer

Of interest to Atletico Madrid, Torres could follow former Barcelona teammate Antoine Griezmann to the Metropolitano.

According to a recent report from Fichajes, Torres is admired by Diego Simeone and viewed as an attacker capable of perfectly fitting into the Argentine’s system of play.

Although currently ruled out with a hamstring injury, Barcelona’s number seven, once fully fit and firing, is undeniably talented, and, should a future agreement be reached, would be a significant signing for Los Colchoneros.

Potential blow for Aston Villa

Simeone could face competition from Aston Villa though. Unai Emery has recently been linked with making an ambitious approach for the former Manchester City star.

Despite negotiations yet to formally open with any club, there is a belief inside Atletico Madrid that all parties share a mutual interest in the possibility of a deal being struck.

During his time at the Nou Camp, Torres, who earns £160,000-per week, has scored 26 goals and registered 15 assists in 123 games in all competitions.