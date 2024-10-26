(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United defender and popular pundit Gary Neville has heaped praise on the Leicester City midfielder Harry Winks.

The 28-year-old central midfielder has been quite impressive since joining the Foxes from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023. Even though he decided to drop down to the Championship, his performances were exemplary and he helped the Foxes secure promotion back to the Premier League.

He has been a key player for them this season as well. Winks recently produced an impressive performance against Nottingham Forest and Neville believes that he could be an asset for the Three Lions.

His performances have seen him linked with Manchester United as well.

The former Manchester United defender explained that England are currently lacking a midfielder who is capable of dictating the tempo of the game from the deep. Winks is an expert at that and he could be well suited to international football.

“He was absolutely outstanding – this typified his first half,” Neville said via Mirror. “A little pass around the corner… Harry Winks is a player who you think could play at international level. “I know he has played at international level, but I look at him and think England lack a player who can get us playing. And he is very good at that. He might be better suited to international football actually than club football.”

Harry Winks set for England lifeline?

It will be interesting to see if England are willing to give him more opportunities in the coming months. Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new manager of the England national team, and the German will certainly keep an eye on the 28-year-old’s performance in the Premier League.

The former Tottenham midfielder has not played for the national team since 2020, but there is no doubt that he could be a useful option for them. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The midfielder will certainly look to continue his impressive run form and give the German a selection headache.