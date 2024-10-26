(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Barcelona winger Raphinha.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Barcelona this season and he has been linked with a return to the Premier League. Former England international and popular pundit Paul Robinson has now claimed that he has heard whispers of a potential return to English football for the Brazilian winger.

The Brazilian recently scored a hat-trick for Barcelona against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Robinson believes that he could transform Newcastle in the attack. His attacking quality and work ethic off the ball make him an asset, and he could be a quality acquisition.

“I saw what he can do at Leeds and I’ve heard whispers of a Premier League return,” he told Football Insider. “I think that’s a summer move. He’s a player who will attract Premier League interest. “He’s 27 years old and he’s still got a lot of football left, he’s spent two years at Barcelona now and let’s not forget his caps for Brazil. “The main thing I see with Raphina is how hard-working he is and his work ethic off the ball. “He’s got quality on the ball, with his vision and his delivery and quality in the final third. “But he’s got that edge, he’s not afraid to put his foot in. “He’s a player who can enhance Newcastle’s starting XI without a shadow of a doubt.”

Raphinha would be a superb addition

Apart from his ability to take on defenders and beat them in one versus one situations, he is an excellent passer and his ability to find the back of the net makes him a complete package in the attack. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to make a move for him. They could certainly use more quality in the wide areas. The Barcelona star could complete their front three alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Raphinha played some of his best football in England with Leeds United and it will be interesting to see if he is keen on return. Barcelona are going through financial difficulties and they could be tempted to sanction his departure for the right price. Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they could submit a lucrative proposal for him.

However, they will need to secure Champions League qualification if they want to attract elite players like Raphinha.