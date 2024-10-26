Fake news: Journalist responds to speculations surrounding 23-year-old Man United ace

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Man United Premier League
(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

There have been rumours that the 23-year-old is keen on a move away from Old Trafford and he wants to return to Italy. However, journalist Florian Plettenberg has now rubbished the rumours as fake news. He has revealed that the player does not intend to leave Manchester United any time soon.

It seems that the Dutch international striker is ready to stay and succeed at the English club. He has had a difficult start to life in the Premier League, but there is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in English football. 

The 23-year-old striker has scored just once in 12 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United. He was expected to do better when the Red Devils decided to sign him. He has proven himself in Italian football over the years, and it will be interesting to see if he can adapt to English football quickly. 

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea want to beat Man United to Alphonso Davies
Chelsea ready to battle Man United for ‘unbelievable’ ace with ‘10% chance’ of staying at current club
Liverpool are interested in Alvaro Carreras
£85m-rated Premier League star instructs agents to contact Liverpool regarding a move
Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta
Liverpool want €100m-rated South American to replace key star, Arsenal keen as well
Joshua Zirkzee not keen on Man United exit.
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Man United must persist with Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United need a reliable goalscorer leading the line for them, and the Dutchman certainly has the quality to establish himself as a key player for the club. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils are willing to give him adequate opportunities in the coming weeks. They will have to be patient with the striker as he looks to adjust to life in the Premier League and regain his confidence and sharpness. 

A return to Italy after just a few months in the Premier League would be a major disappointment for the player. It is unlikely that he will want to give up on his Premier League dream just yet. It remains to be seen whether he can salvage his career at Old Trafford and improve on his recent performances.

More Stories Joshua Zirkzee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.