West Ham United decided to sign the German international striker Niclas Fullkrug at the start of the season.

They needed to invest in a reliable goal scorer at the time and the decision to sign the 31-year-old attacker from the Bundesliga was quite underwhelming. Fullkrug has struggled to make an impact at West Ham and he has struggled with injury problems. The German international already had a long history of injuries and the decision to invest in him has proven to be a mistake so far.

According to journalist Alex Crook, West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui is unhappy with the decision and he does not want to depend on Michail Antonio as the only striker. The Spanish manager is now putting pressure on the West Ham hierarchy to invest in a quality striker in January.

“It’s raised question marks over the wisdom of technical director Tim Steidten’s decision to buy a 31-year-old with a poor injury history, despite being praised for his performances at Euro 2024,” Crook said on talkSPORT. “In Fullkrug’s absence, Michail Antonio has led the line up front, but manager Julen Lopetegui does not see the Jamaican as a long-term solution, and is putting pressure on the hierarchy to dip into their pockets in January.”

West Ham need a striker

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can find a quality goal scorer during the winter transfer window. As per Hammers News, they wanted to sign Jhon Duran at the start of the season but the club’s technical director Tim Steidten decided to invest in the other areas of the squad and snap up Fullkrug for a bargain.

The decision has clearly not worked out and it will be interesting to see if West Ham can rectify their mistake in the coming weeks. They need a quality striker if they want to do well this season and finish in a respectable position.