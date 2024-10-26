(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome believes Patrick Bamford will be ‘banging on the door’ of Daniel Farke very soon.

Bamford has enjoyed some incredible highs during his time as a Leeds player, including netting 16 goals to fire them to Premier League promotion in 2019/20 — followed up with 17 goals in 38 top-flight appearances the following season.

But more recently, the former Chelsea and Middlesbrough striker has endured more battles against injuries than centre-backs.

That has seen Bamford slide down the pecking order at Elland Road and this season, he’s played just 47 minutes across five substitute appearances in the Championship, with his only start coming in the EFL Cup.

And that’s despite Leeds having to field attacking midfielder Joel Piroe and Spanish youngster Mateo Joseph as strikers this season, netting just six goals combined.

Time for Farke to trust Patrick Bamford again?

For all his struggles, Bamford did enjoy a run of seven goals in 10 Championship games between January and March of this year.

This, perhaps, highlights that the 31-year-old could still have a role to play with the Whites if Farke chooses to throw him in.

And with Leeds drawing 0-0 away at Bristol City on Saturday despite outshooting their hosts 17-4, Bamford probably has every right to expect more than the five minutes he saw on the field.

According to Newsome, Bamford may soon be asking serious questions of Farke and the lack of opportunities the German is giving him.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live (via Leeds United News): “I don’t know, I think at some point he will definitely be banging on the gaffer’s door asking, ‘when does he get his opportunity?’”

For all their centre-forward issues, Leeds remain third in the Championship table, level on points with Burnley in second.

Up next for the Yorkshire side is a home tie against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.