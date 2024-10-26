(Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Leeds United are currently pushing for promotion back to the Premier League and they could be set for some major surgery during the January transfer window.

According to a report from Football League World, three players who could be on their way out of the club in January are Illan Meslier, Joe Gelhardt and Max Wober.

Meslier has made some high-profile errors for Leeds United this season and he has been very inconsistent. The French goalkeeper was regarded as a prodigious talent when he joined the club, but his reputation has taken a hit. It will be interesting to see if Leeds decide to cash in on him. They cannot afford to have an inconsistent performer between the sticks. Meslier has cost his side valuable points against Portsmouth, Norwich and Sunderland this season.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can find a suitable destination for him.

Meanwhile, Gelhardt has struggled for regular gametime and the 22-year-old needs more opportunities. It would be ideal for Leeds to send him out on loan so that he can get regular gametime and continue his development. If he manages to impress during his loan spell, Leeds could then move him on for a substantial amount of money in future. It is evident that he does not have a future at Leeds and he is unlikely to get regular first-team action with them.

As far as Max Wober is concerned, he remains a useful squad player for Leeds, but he has struggled with injury issues this season. It will be interesting to see if Leeds decide to cash in on the Austrian and bring in adequate replacements.

They will need quality and depth in the side in order to secure promotion back to the Premier League, but they will also need players with high availability. Having quality players in the treatment room is unlikely to benefit them.