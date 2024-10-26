Liverpool want €100m-rated South American to replace key star, Arsenal keen as well

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

According to a report via the Brazilian publication NossoPalmeiras, Arsenal have shown a strong desire to sign the 18-year-old defender, but they will now face competition from Liverpool.

The defender is reportedly being monitored by several European clubs, but they are yet to submit an offer for him.

The report states that Liverpool are looking at the talented young defender as a future replacement for Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch international defender is nearing the end of his contract at the club and he is in his 30s as well. Liverpool need to start planning for the future, and it is no surprise that they are looking at the Brazilian.

Vitor Reis would be a future investment

Reis is highly rated in South America and he is regarded as one of the most talented young players to have come out of the Palmeiras system. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are ready to break the bank for him.

The defender has a contract with Palmeiras until the end of 2028, and he has a release clause worth around €100 million. It is a steep price to pay for an unproven talent and the Brazilian club will have to be more reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal step up their interest in the player and come forward with an offer to sign him. They could use some defensive depth as well.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool will be exciting destinations for the young defender, and he will look to prove himself in English football. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.