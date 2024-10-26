Liverpool, Chelsea scout Nathan Zeze, Arsenal keen as well.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the highly-rated French defender Nathan Zeze from Nantes.

According to a report from TBR Football, Liverpool and Chelsea scouts have watched the 19-year-old central defender in action in recent weeks.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the near future. Zeze is highly rated in Ligue 1, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a top-class defender with the right guidance.

A number of young French defenders have moved to the Premier League in recent years, and it will be interesting to see if the 19-year-old decides to follow in their footsteps. A move to Liverpool or Chelsea will be an exciting proposition for him. West Ham were linked with the player recently.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal keen on Nathan Zeze

Liverpool need to plan the succession of Virgil van Dijk, who is in his 30s. The Dutch international defender is nearing the end of his contract as well. Zeze could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the Premier League club. The 19-year-old could cost around £17 million and Liverpool certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done. The defender could even prove to be a bargain at the price.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need defensive reinforcements as well. Players like Benoit Badiashile have been linked with the move away from Stamford Bridge and the Blues will have to replace him adequately. The 19-year-old could be a quality long-term addition. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The central defender needs to join a club where he will get ample gametime.

Meanwhile, the report states that Arsenal are keeping tabs on his development as well. The Gunners have put together a formidable squad and it is no surprise that they are looking at a prodigious young talent like Zeze. It will be interesting to see if the North London outfit follows up on their interest with an offer to sign the player.