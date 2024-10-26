Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham want to sign Andrija Maksimovic.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Red Star Belgrade attacking midfielder Andrija Maksimovic.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder is highly rated across Europe and he has attracted the attention of the English clubs with his performances for his club and country, as per TBR Football.

He is already a full international with the Serbian national team and his performances have been rather impressive in recent months.

Maksimovic is the youngest player ever to represent Serbia in a competitive match as well. There is no doubt that he is a prodigious talent with a bright future. He has been likened to players like Lionel Messi and James Rodriguez because of his playing style. The attacking midfielder is capable of operating in the wide areas as well. He will add goals and creativity to the side.

The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players and Maksimovic would be a long-term investment for them. The 17-year-old could develop into a key player for them with the right guidance.

Andrija Maksimovic could fancy a Premier League move

The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in England will be quite attractive for the player and it would be a major step up in his career. He would get to showcase his abilities at the highest level. Furthermore, all three clubs have a proven track record when it comes to grooming young players and they could help the Serbian fulfill his potential.

It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official offer to sign the midfielder in the coming months. There is no doubt that they have the financial resources to get the deal across the line.