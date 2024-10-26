“I want to be the first…” – Liverpool have to be concerned by Trent’s latest delusions of grandeur

Trent Alexander-Arnold wants to win the Ballon d'Or. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

A lot has been said and written about Trent Alexander-Arnold of late, and the Liverpool right-back is slipping into Jude Bellingham territory with his continued delusions of grandeur.

No one can deny that both England internationals aren’t great players in their respective positions, but they appear to be falling into the trap of believing that they’ve already ‘made it’ at the elite level.

Consistent rumours regarding Trent moving to Real Madrid to join Bellingham have seen the defender remain tight lipped, though they’ll surely want to think twice about pursuing the 25-year-old if he continues making terrible mistakes.

Trent Alexander Arnold wants to win the Ballon d’Or

He isn’t the finished article yet by any means, but just like Bellingham, he has begun to get delusions of grandeur, and that could concern Liverpool.

The Real Madrid midfielder was famously caught by TV cameras during the European Championship making a disgusting gesture which The Guardian (subscription required) called ‘an overload of alpha energy.’

Trent’s claim to want to be the first full-back to win the Ballon d’Or (Sky Sports) reeks of the same.

"I believe I can win a Ballon d'Or" ? Trent Alexander-Arnold is aiming to be one of the best ever! ? pic.twitter.com/ZRJ9g01hs5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 26, 2024

By all means have ambition to better yourself, but a few Hollywood passes does not a Ballon d’Or winner make.

At the very least the player needs to demonstrate a level of consistency that far exceeds what he’s shown in the past.

Perhaps more can be read into his comments, as a move to Real Madrid would almost certainly do no harm to his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or and becoming the first defender since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006 to do so.

Italy won the World Cup that year, and perhaps once England do similar, or bring home the European Championship – and Trent can deliver a season’s worth of Gerrard-esque performances – then he might be considered to be in that rarified air.

Until then he needs to stop sulking (Goal), forget about individual accolades and concentrate on giving his absolute maximum to Liverpool.