Mohammed Kudus keen on Liverpool transfer.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus is reportedly keen on a move away from the London club.

According to a report from Anfield Watch, the player is frustrated with the club’s lack of progress this season and he is not satisfied with their show of ambition in the transfer market either.

The player is keen on a move away from the club and he has instructed his agents to contact Liverpool regarding a move. It seems that the former Ajax star is keen on a move to Anfield. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool take up the opportunity and make a move for him.

The versatile attacker has a release clause in his contract worth around £85 million (€100m). However, it will be active in the summer of 2025. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are ready to pay up for him.

They could certainly use a versatile attacker like Kudus, who is capable of operating in the wide areas, as the central attacking midfielder as well as the centre forward. He could be the ideal acquisition for the club as they look to replace Mohamed Salah next summer. The Egyptian will be a free agent in the summer of 2025.

Mohammed Kudus would improve Liverpool

Kudus has proven himself in the Premier League with West Ham and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play for a club like Liverpool as well. The 24-year-old scored 18 goals last season and picked up seven assists along the way.

A move to Anfield could be ideal for him. It would be the ideal step up in his career and he would get to compete for major trophies with them. Liverpool have been quite impressive under their new manager this season and they are currently on top of the league table. They have managed to win all of their games in the Champions League as well.