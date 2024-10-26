Credit: David Ramos & Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona will take place at the world-famous Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Los Blancos already trail Barcelona by three points in La Liga table so tonight’s game has a lot more at stake than just Spanish bragging rights.

Both teams are in scintillating form coming into the exciting matchup. Last in action in the Champions League, Madrid came from 2-0 down to thump Borussia Dortmund 5-2 with Barcelona putting four past Bayern Munich during a 4-1 home win over Vincent Kompany’s men.

Domestically, the two giants of Spanish football are in equally as impressive form. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are unbeaten in the league with their only dropped points coming in the form of three draws. Barcelona have been almost-perfect with their form’s only blemish being a 4-2 defeat against Osasuna a month ago.

Team News

Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be without Thibaut Courtois (muscle injury) and Rodrygo (hamstring) for tonight’s El Clasico. Andriy Lunin is expected to come in for the injured Courtois with Ancelotti likely to tinker with how he lines his attack up.

Dani Carvajal and David Alaba, both suffering long-term knee injuries, are also out.

Predicted Lineup: Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham; Vini Junior, Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona

Although Barcelona have a long list of absentees, including Marc-Andre ter Stegen (knee), Andreas Christensen (Achilles) and Ferran Torres (hamstring), Hansi Flick’s selection options were boosted after Fermin Lopez put in a Man of the Match performance against Bayern earlier in the week.

The Spanish midfielder, after proving his fitness, is in line to start alongside Pedri and Marc Casado. Dani Olmo, who recently missed six games through injury, is also back and will be hoping to feature, even if he does not start the match.

Predicted Lineup: Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Marc Casado, Fermin Lopez; Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski.

Head-to-Head Stats

Real Madrid and Barcelona have played each other 285 times.

Barcelona have the slight edge in the head-to-head record after winning 118 times with Madrid managing 105 victories. The pair have drawn 62 times in their history.

The El Clasico’s top goalscorer is Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

The now-Inter Miami star has scored 26 times, in all competitions, against Madrid with Alfredo Di Stefano and Cristiano Ronaldo joint-second; both with 18 goals.

Although Barcelona have the superior head-to-head record, the matchup’s biggest win belongs to Madrid. The 1942-43 season saw Los Blancos thrash their arch-rivals 11-1 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final — the highest scoring El Clasico and a record that will probably never be beaten.

Prediction

Given both team’s incredible league form, as well as their recent impressive performances in the Champions League, it is almost impossible to call how this one will play out.

Los Blancos’ squad have the more experienced players — combined with the fact they’ll be playing at home in front of a sold out Santiago Bernabeu — it is tough to look past Ancelotti’s men.

Prediction: Real Madrid to win 3-1

Where to Watch

For UK viewers, Real Madrid vs. Barcelona will be broadcast live on Premier League Sports. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time).