“Outstanding” Tottenham ace that Postecoglou loves is “on the radar” at Man City

Man City want Tottenham's Pedro Porro to replace Kyle Walker. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

With Kyle Walker getting no younger, it’s clear that Man City need to find a replacement of the highest quality, and to that end, it’s believed that they’re looking at trying to land Tottenham Hotspur ace, Pedro Porro.

Ange Postecoglou isn’t likely to take kindly to any approach given that the Australian thinks his right-back is “outstanding” (official Tottenham website).

Given that the Spurs manager isn’t backwards in coming forwards when calling out his players, that’s high praise indeed from a man who, like Pep Guardiola, appears to be a real student of the game and taskmaster.

Man City want Pedro Porro

Walker is expected to land an enormous contract in Saudi Arabia, and with that in mind, Guardiola has to move quickly to secure a replacement.

According to Spurs old boy, Paul Robinson, that could be 25-year-old Porro.

“[I] Wouldn’t like to see it from a Tottenham point of view,” he said on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“He’s certainly one that is on the radar for Manchester City. From Tottenham’s point of view, they are fighting tooth and nail to keep him.

“If they want to be competing in those Champions League places, you need players like that and you certainly don’t need to be selling, I’m going to say, to ‘rivals’.

“Now Tottenham aren’t really title contenders are they? So they’re not really a direct rival, but actually a player like Porro would fit into that Manchester City team.

“When he plays in that hybrid role, he’s a player who often finds himself isolated up the pitch, high up the pitch, but his quality lies in the final third with his delivery, with his visions, with his passes.

“And he’s got great delivery as well and he’s not afraid to shoot.

“He’s definitely a player that you could see working in that Pep Guardiola system, as much as that pains me to say it.”

It would be the bitterest of blows for the North Londoners if the player were to be assuaged by the noises coming out of the Etihad Stadium.

Postecoglou is building a decent football playing team of his own, and whilst they might be considered to be light years away from the type of football that Pep is producing in Manchester, Spurs are, nevertheless, a brilliantly inventive and attacking team in their own right.

As many players have seen before when moving to Man City, the grass isn’t always greener.