(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has lavished praise upon Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, highlighting one particular attribute as the best he’s ever seen.

Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 and in the time since, has firmly established himself among the club’s greatest-ever players.

The 32-year-old has notched an incredible 218 goals and 96 assists in 361 appearances, sitting fifth on Liverpool’s list of all-time top goalscorers.

Salah has helped the Reds lift Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles during that time, among a host of other honours.

This season, the Egyptian forward is already on seven goals and seven assists in 12 appearances across all competitions, looking just as deadly now as he did on the day he arrived at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold hails Mohamed Salah ‘consistency’

Alexander-Arnold says Salah’s ‘consistency’ has been a ‘privilege to witness’ and hailed the way the veteran forward has looked after his body to stay in peak shape and form for so long.

“Mo Salah’s consistency – from the moment he came into the team to the moment of today, the most consistent player I have ever, ever, ever seen, if am honest, and to witness it on a daily basis is a privilege to say the least,” Alexander-Arnold said (via TBR).

“For everyone in the team, whether you are older than him, younger than him, he’s the person you look at for consistency, the way he looks after his body, the way he looks after himself, the way he game after game will get goals and assists and win those games and do special things, and he is incredible.”

Liverpool will hope Salah can produce more magic when they travel to the Emirates to face Premier League title rivals Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.