Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images.

The future of Victor Osimhen remains uncertain.

The 25-year-old joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after a failed summer exit from Napoli caused an awkward situation between player, squad and manager, Antonio Conte.

Netting three league goals in his first four appearances, the forward has hit the ground running in Turkey.

Although he will return to Italy at the end of the season, Osimhen, whose Napoli contract expires in 2026, will leave Naples on a permanent transfer.

Victor Osimhen to snub Arsenal and Chelsea

Heavily linked with Chelsea, as well as to Arsenal in recent times, the African has been a top target for the Premier League for several windows.

The London-based giants have so far failed to bring the Nigerian to the country’s capital though.

Consequently, with Osimhen’s long-term future yet to be decided, the race to sign him remains wide open.

And according to a recent report from Fichajes, although Chelsea and Arsenal will likely be there again in the summer, the Napoli striker is ‘closer to a move to Saudi Arabia’.

Huge signal of intent from Saudi Pro League clubs

The wealthy Pro League has already signed a lot of top talent from Europe’s big leagues but landing a player of Osimhen’s profile, including his age, which sees him yet to reach his prime, would send a huge signal of intent to the rest of the world.

Should he give the green light to a lucrative move to the Middle East, the Napoli striker, who currently earns £160,000-per week, would undoubtedly become one of the sports’ highest-paid players.

During his time at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Osimhen, who joined from Lille in 2020, has scored 76 goals and registered 18 assists in 133 games in all competitions.