(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios.

According to a report from Hoy Diario Del Magdalena, the Colombian international midfielder has attracted the attention of the London club with his performance for club and country. European heavyweights like AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on the 24-year-old central midfielder as well.

The hard-working box-to-box midfielder could prove to be a quality acquisition for West Ham if they can get the deal done. He is reportedly valued at €15 million. He has been linked with Manchester United as well.

The Hammers certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done. The player has proven his quality with Palmeiras and the Colombian national team. He has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Blessed with impressive close control and flair, the 24-year-old will add creativity and drive to the West Ham midfield. Furthermore, his physicality and defensive work rate will add some much-needed combative presence to the West Ham midfield. The Hammers have missed a midfielder like him since the departure of Declan Rice.

Can West Ham convince Richard Rios?

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can get the deal across the line. Beating the likes of Milan and PSG will not be easy. They must convince the midfielder that a move to the London club could help him fulfil his ambitions in the near future.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be quite attractive for most players. Rios is entering the peak of his career and he will want to join a club capable of pushing for trophies. West Ham will have to prove their ambitions to the player in order to convince him.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.