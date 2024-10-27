Formal offer made: Man United board make move to hijack major transfer deal

Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich has been linked with Man United (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly made a formal offer to Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies as they look to beat Real Madrid to the transfer.

The Canada international is nearing the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena, meaning he could be on the move as a free agent next summer, and it’s hardly surprising to see big names queuing up for his signature.

According to a report form Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, it looked recently like Real Madrid were in pole position for Davies, but it’s now being reported that the Man Utd board are making their move as well.

It could be that a major hijack is on the cards, with the Red Devils once again swooping in ahead of Real as they did with Leny Yoro in the summer.

Yoro looked more likely to be on his way to Madrid until MUFC hijacked that deal, and it would be quite a statement by the club to do so again with a big signing like Davies.

Alphonso Davies transfer: Man United need this potential Luke Shaw replacement

With left-back a real issue for United for some time now due to Luke Shaw’s lack of availability due to ongoing fitness problems, a signing like Davies could be a real boost for the club.

On his day, Davies is a world class left-back with great pace and quality, particularly going forward, even if he sometimes lacks that elite sharpness when it comes to his defending.

Overall, though, it’s hard to see Davies not being a significant upgrade on Shaw, who can be a good player when he’s fully fit, but is perhaps never likely to be quite what United need in that position.

Real Madrid have done well with some recent free transfers like Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger, but it may be that they’re now at risk of missing out to United for Davies.