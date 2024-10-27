Early pictures suggest huge boost for Arsenal ahead of today’s must-win Liverpool clash

Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber (Pictures from Sky Sports)

It might be a bit early to know for sure if they’re fit enough to start, but it looks like we can safely say we’re going to see some involvement for Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber for Arsenal’s game against Liverpool today.

The Gunners have had a bit of a nightmare start to the season with injuries, losing club captain Martin Odegaard for a lengthy period, while Saka and Timber both looked doubtful for this match after missing the recent games against Bournemouth and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Arsenal are also set to be without William Saliba today as he’s suspended following his red card against Bournemouth, but it looks like the good news for Mikel Arteta is that Saka and Timber are available, even if it might still only end up being from the bench.

See below as journalist Connor Humm has provided an update after spotting Saka and Timber on the Sky Sports build-up…

? Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber have arrived. #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/RDRzmUlEH3 — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) October 27, 2024

This looks promising for Arsenal, and their fans will no doubt hope it means the pair can start the game and give everyone a bit of a lift in this must-win game against Liverpool.

Can Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber give Arsenal the boos they need?

It’s sure to be difficult against Liverpool today, with Arne Slot’s team in fantastic form after winning 11 out of 12 games so far this term.

Still, Arsenal have won their last two home league fixtures against the Reds, and they’ll feel confident they can go toe-to-toe with their rivals again today if they have key players Saka and Timber ready to make an impact.

Saka has long been one of Arsenal’s most important players, and he’s had some joy in this fixture as well, scoring in the Gunners’ 3-1 win over Liverpool last season, and twice in their 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium the year before that.

UPDATE: Arsenal have now confirmed both Saka and Timber are starting against Liverpool today…