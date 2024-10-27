Arsenal want to sign Leandro Brey.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to bring in a quality goalkeeper in the coming months and they have identified the Boca Juniors shot-stopper Leandro Brey as a potential target.

The 22-year-old Argentine goalkeeper has done quite well for Boca Juniors, and he recently helped them reach the semifinals of Copa Argentina with a heroic performance in the knockout rounds. The goalkeeper ended up saving four penalties in the shootout, which is a record for a Boca Juniors keeper in a single shootout.

As per BocaNoticias, Arsenal are now following him closely ahead of a potential move.

It is no secret that Arsenal are looking for a goalkeeper. They need to bring in a quality alternative alternative to David Raya. The South American could compete with the Spanish international and the competition for places will help both players improve.

The opportunity to move to England could be quite exciting for the South American. Regular football at Arsenal could boost his chances of playing for the national team regularly. However, he will not be a guaranteed starter from the onset, and it will be interesting to see if the player is ready to take up the challenge and compete with Raya for the starting spot.

Leandro Brey would be a good investment

There is no doubt that he is a talented goalkeeper with a bright future. He could be a solid long-term investment for Arsenal. It will be interesting to see if Boca Juniors are willing to sanction his departure in the coming months.

The opportunity to move to Arsenal will be hard to turn down. It would be a major step up in the Argentine goalkeeper’s career, and it could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities at a higher level.

Arsenal have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could groom the 22-year-old into a top-class goalkeeper in the near future. It will be interesting to see if the Gunners can get the deal done.