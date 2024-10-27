(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing the Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Guler.

The 19-year-old Turkish international has struggled for regular game time at the Spanish club and he needs to play more often in order to continue his development. Sitting on the bench at a big club is unlikely to benefit him at this stage of his career.

According to Fichajes, the two English clubs have now stepped up their efforts to sign the talented young midfielder and he is likely to cost over €80 million. Real Madrid are unwilling to sanction his departure for a knockdown price, and it will be interesting to see if the two English clubs are willing to break the bank for him.

The 19-year-old is a prodigious talent with a bright future and he could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. Although the asking price might seem like a premium right now, he could end up justifying the investment in the long term.

Guler is capable of operating as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add goals and creativity to the side. Liverpool and Arsenal could certainly use more cutting-edge in the final third. The Reds could be without Mohamed Salah next season and Arsenal need an alternative to Martin Odegaard.

Arda Guler would be a solid acquisition

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs decide to follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the Turkish international.

He is regarded as one of the finest young talents in European football, and he showed his quality in the recently concluded European championships with his country. Guler became only the third teenager apart from Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney to score and assist in the Euros.

If Liverpool or Arsenal can get the deal done to sign him, they could have a future star on their hands.