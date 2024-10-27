Arsenal willing to pay a club-record fee to land 27-G/A target in 2025

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are keen on signing the Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League since joining Newcastle. He scored 25 goals in all competitions last season and picked up two assists along the way.

His performances have attracted the attention of the North London club and the Arsenal management is willing to make a significant effort to get the deal done. According to Fichajes, Arsenal would be willing to pay in excess of €120 million in order to get the deal done. If that happens, it would be a club record signing for them, eclipsing the fee they paid for Declan Rice.

Isak is an indispensable asset for Newcastle and they will not want to lose a player of his quality any time soon. It is fair to assume that it would take a massive offer to change their mind. It remains to be seen whether a club-record fee from Arsenal is enough to get the deal across the line.

Arsenal need Alexander Isak

The Swedish international could be attracted to the idea of joining Arsenal. It would be the ideal next step in his career, and he would get to fight for major trophies with them. Meanwhile, Arsenal need a quality striker like him if they want to win major trophies. Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score consistently and Kai Havertz is not a specialist striker either.

Isak could lead the line for Arsenal and he will add goals, pace, flair and creativity to the side. He is capable of operating as the centre forward as well as a winger. He could be the perfect fit for Arsenal in terms of their playing style as well.