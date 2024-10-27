Ben Chilwell wanted by one of Chelsea’s London rivals

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Ben Chilwell doesn’t appear to have much of a future at Chelsea.

The 27-year-old full-back has fallen down the Blues’ pecking order following the arrival of Enzo Maresca earlier this year.

The Italian boss, who seems to favour Marc Cucurella and Renato Viega, has openly admitted he was expecting Chilwell to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

And although a move failed to materialise at the time, the English defender, although recently reinstated, still looks to be on his way out.

CaughtOffside exclusively reported that Newcastle United had internally discussed signing the out-of-favour Chelsea left-back during the summer window.

West Ham interested in signing Ben Chilwell

The latest report comes from Ekrem Konur though. According to the transfer journalist, Julen Lopetegui’s West Ham are the latest side to join the race for the 27-year-old.

Although the Hammers have yet to open talks with their London rivals over a possible deal, their interest is genuine and could prompt a mid-season approach.

Along with Newcastle and West Ham United, former club Leicester City, now managed by Steve Cooper, have also been linked.

The Milton Keynes-born full-back is to open to leaving Stamford Bridge and wouldn’t rule out a switch to any of the sides currently tracking him.

During his four years with the Blues, Chilwell, who has two-and-a-half years left on his £200,000-per week deal, has scored nine goals and registered 12 assists in 107 games in all competitions.