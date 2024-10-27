“So, so good” – Bukayo Saka breaks Arsenal record with stunning strike against Liverpool

Credit: Sky Sports

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in style for Arsenal in their clash with Premier League title rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

All the talk in the build-up to the clash at the Emirates was about whether or not Saka would be fit to face Arne Slot’s men.

But Mikel Arteta sprung a surprise by naming him — and Jurrien Timber — in the starting line-up.

And it took just eight minutes for Saka to justify his inclusion as he was picked out by a superb Ben White pass, before beating Andy Robertson and lashing home beyond Caoimhin Kelleher at the near post.

STOP THAT, Bukayo Saka. ? pic.twitter.com/OhH1AZnpFO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

‘Sensational’ Bukayo Saka opens the scoring for Arsenal

Whether it’s the first touch, the nutmeg or the powerful finish, there’s so much to love about Saka’s goal, and that’s not to mention the pass from stand-in centre-back White — filling in for the suspended William Saliba with Thomas Partey at right-back.

It’s little surprise, then, that the strike drew massive praise from pundits.

“Sensational from Saka!” former Manchester United defender Gary Neville declared to Sky Sports, adding: “It is so, so good. There was a nutmeg and then the finish…emphatic.”

Former Chelsea and Everton forward Pat Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Andy Robertson just lets Bukayo Saka go, but he still has a lot to do. He breaks into the penalty area and the angle is against him, but he doesn’t care. He has rifled that into the near post, brilliant finish.”

The goal moves Saka onto three goals and seven assists in eight Premier League appearances so far this season.

More importantly, as noted by Squawka, Saka is now the youngest-ever player to score 50 Premier League goals for Arsenal at just 23 years and 52 days old.